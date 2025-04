Champions For The Cause Texas Hold' Em Poker Championships The Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation (SASF) and Meals on Wheels (MOW) Sacramento County are bringing the Sacramento Region together and producing a citywide benefit event series. The yearlong event series will benefit 18 Charities. It's called Champions For The Cause. The first event takes place Saturday, May 10th with the Sacramento Texas Hold’em Poker Championships. Benefiting all 18 impactful Charities.