Champions Baseball gives players of all abilities a chance to be on the diamond For a whole decade, Champions Baseball in Elk Grove has given players of all abilities a chance to play ball and this year they are celebrating their tenth season! The mission of the Champions Division and Champions Senior Division is to provide an opportunity for player 6 and up with cognitive or physical disabilities to play the great sport of baseball. This League is open to players in Elk Grove. The EGYB Champions Division teams up players ages 6 years old and up, with "buddies" for an 8-game season that plays Sundays at Rau Park during the Spring Season. These buddies are volunteer high school baseball and softball players who donate their time to show the players how to and assist the players in playing baseball. This year they will have over 80 players on 8 teams.