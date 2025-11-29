Celebrate small business Saturday by shopping on Vernon Street! It’s time to support small businesses for a one-day celebration at Vernon Street Town Square, packed with festive fun and truly unique finds! Explore handcrafted gifts, décor, delicious treats, and one-of-a-kind items perfect for everyone on your holiday list. Enjoy holiday character photo ops, caroling karaoke, a cozy sip-n-shop zone, free kids’ activities, and so much more! There’s something for the whole family—don’t miss your chance to support local artisans and make a big impact this holiday season.