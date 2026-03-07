Celebrate National Corn Dog Day with some specials & Micheladas! Sunday, March 15th is National Corn Dog Day, and this morning Ryan is getting an early start on the celebration at the place famous for serving one of the most iconic corn dogs around. Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet has been serving its signature corn dogs using the same beloved recipe since 1960, and to celebrate National Corn Dog Day they’re offering a special buy-two, get-one-free deal on their classic corn dogs. For the first time in more than six decades, Denio’s has also introduced a brand new addition to the menu, the jalapeño corn dog, along with a new jalapeño michelada for guests looking to add a little extra kick to their visit. https://deniosmarket.com/