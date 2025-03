Celebrate Eid with Beautiful Henna and Delicious Coffee at Sana'a Café! Henna and Lattes is an event all about community, culture, and celebration. We’re hosting a Henna Night on March 28th at 7 PM at Sana’a Cafe in downtown Sacramento to help people get Eid-ready and to wrap up the month of Ramadan in a beautiful way. It’s part of the traditional Chand Raat—a joyful night before Eid filled with henna, laughter, and treats.