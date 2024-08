Celebrate Cuba's beautiful culture at the California Automobile Museum The California Automobile Museum is excited to present a special "Havana Nights Cars & Cigars" evening event on Thursday, 8/15 complete with food and dessert trucks, Cuba Libres and other rum drinks, beer and wine, a cigar bar, music, dancing, a photo booth, and of course, classic cars. Each ticket purchase comes with a rum tasting flight that will feature Cuba's favorite rum and local distilleries in the Sacramento area.