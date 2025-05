Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Latin Inspired Appetizers! Registered dietitian, Crystal Orozco, joins us in studio and shows us her recipes for Mini Roasted Sweet Peppers with Cream Cheese – Sweet roasted peppers filled with a creamy, herby filling, topped with fresh cilantro. Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas – A refreshing, citrus-marinated shrimp appetizer perfect for summer. Mexican Guacamole – A classic dish, full of nutritional value!