Celebrate Charles Darwin’s Birthday At MOSAC The second-longest-running Darwin Day celebration in the world is happy to be back at MOSAC. This annual celebration features a science presentation and draws individuals who hold science in high regard and want to sustain the scientific integrity of school curricula and programs. For the fourth consecutive year, the celebration will be held in the state-of-the-art planetarium at the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity on February 13, 2025, from 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm at 400 Jibboom St., Sacramento, California.