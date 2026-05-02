Celebrate all things strawberry at Berryfest 2026 in Woodland! BerryFest is an annual, family-friendly strawberry festival held at the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland, California, on Mother's Day weekend, featuring strawberry-themed food, a farmers market, live entertainment, a kids' carnival, and a classic car show. It celebrates local agriculture with fresh produce, crafts, and activities like strawberry shortcake eating contests, cooking demos, and a pancake breakfast, making it a popular community event.