Camellia Society Joins Forces with Camellia Coffee for a Blooming Collaboration! Ahead of the Camellia Society of Sacramento's 101st annual show, the organization is partnering up with the Camellia Coffee Roasters to encourage people to come attend. CCR has once again made a bag of coffee to sell at the local roaster, and proceeds from that purchase will help the Camellia Society of Sacramento defray their rent at the Scottish Rite Center.