Calling all truck lovers everywhere -The 5th Annual 4x4 Meet is happening in Roseville! Today hundreds of people are coming to town from all over the region and out of state to check out over 600 Tacoma trucks on display at Denio’s Farmers Market! The 5th annual 4x4 Meet is hosted by Tacoma Powered and 4Runner and is the largest event of its kind in California! From tricked out trucks to thousands of dollars in giveaway prizes and a flex test this is the event for all truck and 4Runner lovers!