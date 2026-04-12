Cabaret "A Song for you" The Music of Karen Carpenter - Singer Laurie Roldan Laurie Roldan, star of the acclaimed cabaret A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter, brings to the Harris Center a soulful and unforgettable evening that blends timeless music with an intimate story of resilience, rediscovery, grace, and the healing power of song. With a voice reminiscent of Karen Carpenter’s warmth, Roldan performs beloved hits like “Close to You,” “Superstar,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” and “Ticket to Ride.” Fresh off her recent shows at Feinstein's San Francisco and 54 Below New York City , she brings a refreshing presence to the cabaret scene—full of nostalgia, humor, and heart. Featuring a live band and guest vocalists, Laurie’s show is a heartfelt love letter to the music that raised us, and the resilience that carries us forward.