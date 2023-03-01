TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Burn Boot Camp Anniversary
Are you looking to work out your glutes? Ashley Williams is showing you how you can get a good burn by working out with the Burn Boot Camp! It's their 1-year anniversary and they want to help you get in shape! See how you can get started right away!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On