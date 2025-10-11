Watch CBS News

Bring your family and rappel down a 70 foot building for a good cause!

The action is kicking off in Modesto as a hundred people are getting ready to rappel down a 70 foot building for a good cause. Volunteer Alan Sanchez waits in anticipation for his turn! Lots of fun activities for the whole family, Superheroes in Action.  Over the Edge is a unique fundraising experience that gives participants the thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime chance to rappel down the side of a building, all while helping students reach new heights. Even if you are not rappelling down the building, there are many activities for the whole family to check out.
