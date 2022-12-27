Brett Hellings and Kenny Aronoff from "Hellings" join us! "Hellings" lead singer Brett Hellings has assembled a bit of a supergroup with Richard Fortus (Guns N’ Roses), Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires, Warlock, Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf), Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, Hollywood Vampires), Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, Steve Vai), and Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, John Fogerty, Smashing Pumpkins) joining him! That's quite a lineup! Brett and Kenny Aronoff join Cody to talk about what's ahead for the group!