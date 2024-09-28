“Brenda Mallory: In the Absence of Instruction” exhibit at the UC Davis Gorman Museum The Gorman Museum is one of the few university museums in the country, and the only one in California, with a mission and focus of contemporary Native American and Indigenous Art Museum situated within a university. Their current exhibit is “Brenda Mallory: In the Absence of Instruction,” exploring an intersection of themes from the past and present to express new forms of cultural knowledge despite historical disruption. Big Al Sams is taking a tour!