Watch CBS News

Breakfast burritos at Farmer Boys!

Tomorrow is National Burrito Day, and Farmer Boys restaurants are celebrating with $5 breakfast burritos ALL DAY! But first, they've bought all the ingredients to the Pottery World Patio so we can have a burrito building contest!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.