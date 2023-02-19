Bourne Dance Company Borne Dance Company will be presenting CONTINUUM, an eating disorder awareness show on Feb 19th at 12pm & 5pm at the California Stage Theater. The event is donation based and majority of proceeds will go to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) Borne will be presenting their own original work and will be showcasing local musicians, dancers, artists and spoken word artists. All work presented will be done in the spirit of body positivity and educational resources on eating disorders will be available.