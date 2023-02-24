Watch CBS News

Bok Kai Parade and Festival in Marysville

California's oldest parade, the 143rd (!) Bok Kai Parade, is back, and this year, it has expanded to include a weekend of activities and festivities for the entire family! Jordan Segundo is at the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville, getting a preview!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.