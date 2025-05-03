Bloom and Shop in Elk Grove! Get those creative juices flowing and add a fresh breeze of Spring to your home with unique art pieces! Bloom & Shop is all about celebrating our Elk Grove community and the incredible small businesses that make it special. From handmade art and crafts to sweet treats and unique finds, this event is a chance for neighbors to connect, support local talent, and enjoy the fresh vibes of spring. We just wanted to create a feel-good space where people can come together and appreciate the creativity right in their own backyard!