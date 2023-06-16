Watch CBS News

Black Miners' Bar Juneteenth Celebration

The 2nd Annual Black Miners Bar Juneteenth Celebration is this weekend, and they're also celebrating the anniversary of the temporary name change! Charles Frost and Tracie Stafford join Courtney to talk about the event, and have a drumming circle!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.