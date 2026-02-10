Black BluePrintz, a community art exhibition highlighting local artists and creative expression The Art, Culture, and Lifestyle Exhibit presented by Black BluePrintz is a community art exhibition highlighting local artists and creative expression. In recognition of Black History Month, the exhibit places a special spotlight on Black artists who are actively shaping culture today. Curated by Berry Accius, the exhibit emphasizes the power of representation, particularly its impact on youth, and creates an accessible space for art, conversation, and community engagement in a public setting.