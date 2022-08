Bill Kelly Actor Bill Kelly. Bill stars as Sheriff Jackson in the highly anticipated film, “Where the Crawdads Sing” (in theaters July 15th, 2022) and has also been seen in fan favorites such as “Hillbilly Elegy”, “True Detective”, “The Wonder Years” on ABC and “Bloodline”. Portrayed Eberhard Anheuser in the Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl ad, “Born the Hard Way”