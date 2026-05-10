Bella Learns About The History Of Baseball on Sacramento Coinciding with a new season of baseball now underway in the Capital City, the Sacramento History Museum is offering an all-new exhibit. Play Ball! Sacramento in the National Pastime is on display now. Located in the R. Burnett & Mimi Glide Miller Gallery in the Museum, the exhibition is filled with historical baseball uniforms, bats, balls, and gloves from different time periods, along with programs, tickets, awards and trophies, an Edmonds field base, home plate and ticket box, along with scrapbooks, news articles, photos, and more.