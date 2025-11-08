Bella is Celebration Gilmore Girls Day! Gilmore Girls Day! We are a new specialty coffee roaster located in Rocklin (we opened in July). We are all about building community and connections through the love of good coffee. As we were brainstorming ideas for different events to host we came up with a Gilmore Girls-themed day and it took off from there. I grew up in a small town in Connecticut and fell in love with the idea of being able to bring Stars Hollow to Rocklin for a day. In addition to a special Gilmore-themed food and drink menu, we are adding touches throughout our tasting room to transport guests to the one and only Stars Hollow.