Bella is Bonkers For Ice cream T.W. BONKERS ‘Toy & Candy Emporium’ - Historic Placerville’s favorite toy and candy store. You guys have visited us almost every holiday season since 2021. We recently acquired all of the historic and nostalgic Thrifty Ice Cream signage and supplies from our local Rite Aid that closed, and we now serve Thrifty Ice Cream, using the famous cylinder scoops and all of their famous flavors! Plus, we are well known for being the ‘stocking stuffer headquarters,’ with lots of crazy and unusual stuff! The store is a sight to see! Plus, the original Thrifty Ice Cream signage!