Bella Checks Out a Holiday House This is an opportunity for folks to really become inspired to do creative things in their own homes. For example, we’ve taken an old toilet and decorated it with trees and toiletries from a hotel and so it is our ‘Toilet Tree’ decoration. Each year we prepare an open house for two afternoons on the second weekend of December. This year will be our final extravaganza!!! We decorate every square inch of our home, including a 10x10 igloo in our back yard. We invite friends, neighbors, coworkers, etc. to enjoy the decorations and a variety of sweets and treats that we prepare the week before. We generally get about 300 people coming to our event. We built an igloo around our gazebo in the backyard and made it into a little haven for kids (and adults) to enjoy. We found lots of arctic type animals and placed them strategically in the igloo. We set up a desk with paper and pencils for the kids to write letters to Santa, which they mail inside the igloo. For years, the kids hurry to run into the igloo when they visit.