Watch CBS News

Barbie Party

She's a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world! Sakura Gray is at the Palladio in Folsom where they're having a Barbie Party in honor of the new Barbie movie! See how you can see all pink at this big Barbie Party!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.