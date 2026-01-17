Authentic Street Taco is making it even easier to have their delicious food! A catering company in Roseville is making their tasty tacos even easier to enjoy. Authentic Street Taco is a family-owned and operated catering company serving up fresh Mexican food and drinks, with a menu full of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fresh salads, and more. From their popular taco trucks to full-scale catering, they’ve now expanded with a brand-new commercial kitchen in Roseville, where you can order directly and pick up meals to enjoy at home.