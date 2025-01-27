Watch CBS News

Authentic Filipino Cuisine Served in Modesto!

From lumpia to cassava cake, a Modesto-based business is serving up authentic Filipino cuisine. John is in the Kitchenmart Cookset with Modestologs, where they've brought in some amazing dishes to sample.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.