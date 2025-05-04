Asian Pacific Culturefest in Elk Grove We’re kicking off AANHPI Heritage Month in style at District56 in Elk Grove on Sunday, May 4th. Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of culture, community, and creativity! There will be over 150 AANHPI food and craft vendors, art installations, interactive activities, community organizations, live music, djs, cultural dances, May the 4th cosplay contest, character meet and greet, kids crafts, performances and so much more! This is a free event that will be both indoor and outdoors. It's open to all ages and pet friendly!