Watch CBS News

Ashley is Ready to Party for a Good Cause

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.  According to the American Cancer Society 1 in 8 women could develop breast cancer in their lifetime.  Many people are effected by cancer, whether its their mother, sister, daughter, friends or themselves.  We are hosting a Zumba Party in Pink fundraiser at Dynamic Dance and Fitness in Sacramento CA on Saturday October 11th at noon-3pm.  All funds from the registration are donated to the American Cancer Society in support of cancer research
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue