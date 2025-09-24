Ashley is Checking Out the District 5 Chilli Cook-Off! The District 5 Chili Cook-Off is a family-friendly community event hosted by Sacramento City Councilmember Caity Maple, who represents District 5, and the Fullertown Neighborhood Association. Neighbors can still sign up to compete! Prizes include Visa gift cards and glory. Attendees will have the chance to taste, vote, and help crown the very first Chili Champion of District 5. Rules are simple: it must be homestyle chili with beans, but cooks are encouraged to get creative with their recipes.