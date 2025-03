Ashley Checks Out the Newest Artsy, Chic, Eco-Friendly Nail Salon! Nurse-owned Smudge Nail Bar, a luxurious eco-friendly haven for nail care enthusiasts, opened on January 16, 2025, in Sacramento. The salon offers top-tier natural nail care and wellness services, promising an intimate and vibrant experience. Skilled technicians focus on rejuvenating clients' nails, prioritizing health and quality.