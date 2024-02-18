Watch CBS News

Annual Isleton Spam Festival, 9am

Come out and enjoy some creative SPAM dishes. You can even sign up to enter the cooking contest. There will also be an eating contest as well as a SPAM tossing contest. This event will have a full bar as well as music.
