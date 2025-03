Anna Kirchgater Students Celebrate State Math Challenge Win with Sakura!" Elk Grove Unified students are celebrating being top notch in CA when it comes to a fun math challenge! Anna Kirchgater Elementary School has just been named the January state champion in the world’s largest math competition, the Prodigy State Challenge. Competing against over 6,500 schools across California, students answered an incredible 101,000 questions correctly in just one month – securing the top spot in the state!