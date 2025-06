American River Raft Rentals, 9am American River Raft Rentals (ARRR), celebrating 51 years in business, has just launched an exciting new “short float” on the American River! For the first time ever, guests can enjoy a brand-new 2-mile route from Sailor Bar to Sunrise Boulevard. This relaxing float takes just 1.5 hours—making it ideal for families with kids ages 5 and up, or anyone looking for a shorter, easier route than our classic 6-mile, 3-4 hour float.