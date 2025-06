Amador County Turns 171 Years Old and Molly is There To Celebrate! Amador County was formed during the Gold Rush under wildly irregular circumstances – and the county retains a bit of that renegade reputation. The Chamber is holding a first annual Amador County’s Birthday Celebration with a barbecue, live music, and the true origin story which will be told in a humorous skit, held at Amador County’s iconic Kennedy Gold Mine.