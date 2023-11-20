Watch CBS News

Alzheimer's Awareness Month

November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Dr. Spencer ZImmerman, author of "Brain Reset: 7 Steps To a Healthier Brain," joins Tina with some tips on how you can start now to prevent Alzheimer's in your future.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.