Watch CBS News

All aboard for fun on the railway!

From their exclusive Railbikes and Murder Mystery Dinners, to Refreshing Beer and Wine Trains, to Holiday Trains for kids, they truly have something for everyone! So, come depart from the ordinary, just minutes from Downtown Sacramento!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.