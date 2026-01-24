Latest
U.S.
Winter Storm
Minnesota Protests
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Crime
Space
Sports
Brand Studio
The Free Press
Local News
Atlanta
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Live
CBS News 24/7
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Shows
48 Hours
60 Minutes
CBS Evening News
CBS Mornings
CBS Morning News
CBS Reports
CBS Saturday Morning
The Daily Report
The Dish
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
The Takeout
The Uplift
CBS News Investigates
CBS News Confirmed
Podcasts
Newsletters
Download Our App
CBS News Team
Executive Team
Brand Studio
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
RSS Feeds
GoodDay Sacramento
|
Video
Info
Segments
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Watch CBS News
Algo Bueno Mexican Restaurant, 9am
Homestyle Mexican kitchen known for their viral soup flights. Celebrating 4 years of serving the community this Saturday (1/24)!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue