Aggies sweethearts share their Meet-Cutes UC Davis is celebrating love and sharing the stories of the Aggies who found it on campus. For Bill and Paulette, it all started in the fall of 1978 when the pair met and their Agricultural Economics class. The couple was engaged by the following spring and married on Groundhog Day in 1980. An anniversary gift Paulette made Bill would later inspire "Love Connected by UC Davis", an interactive map of the campus with heart markings of where other Aggie couples have also fallen in love.