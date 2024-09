Adult Coloring Club at Scotto's Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a splash of creativity! Join SCOTTO’s Wine and Cider Adult Coloring Club every Sunday in October for a complementary, relaxing event dedicated to supporting those affected by breast cancer. Adult Coloring Club will meet every Sunday in October. You can RSVP for free through the link in our bio or drop in at the last minute. Scotto's Wine and Cider 14 S. School Street Lodi, CA 95240