Actress Cara Buono launches CARA VITA with Silt Wine Company! Cara Buono, actress best known for Stranger Things (plays Karen Wheeler), Mad Men, and The Sopranos, announces launch of her own personal wine brand. This comes directly ahead of the final episodes of Stranger Things. The Emmy-nominated actress begins her own wine journey with the launch of CARA VITA, named after her late grandmother. The name translates to both "Dear Life" and "Cara's Life." Cara partnered with our local Silt Wine Company in Clarksburg, CA, known for multigenerational farming and a deep respect for the land, values that mirror her own.