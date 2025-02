Actor Tawny Cypress talks about her role in “Yellowjackets” season 3 TV connoisseur Cody Stark talks with actor Tawny Cypress about season 3 of the hit SHOWTIME show “Yellowjackets”. Tawny shares what it’s like playing the adult version of the character she shares with actor Jasmin Savoy Brown and talks about how long she thinks she’d survive in the wilderness.