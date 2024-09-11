A local runner is training for the New York Marathon with Fly Brave Foundation! Two local athletes are making a significant impact. John Almeda, co-founder of the Fly Brave Foundation, is a non-verbal autistic adult who is not only a distance runner but also a passionate advocate for neurodiverse individuals. His foundation supports these individuals with employment training, social and life skills groups, and fitness programs. John has even started an Autism Run Club that meets on Monday evenings and is now training for the New York Marathon on November 3rd. To help him prepare, Melvin Nyairo, a seasoned pacer for Fleet Feet races, is providing support. Melvin's dedication to running is so profound that he pursued nursing school to make an even greater difference in people's lives. We catch up with John and Melvin for a jog to explore the transformative power of running, hear about their marathon training, and discover how you can join them in an upcoming run.