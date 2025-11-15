A local community is building free little libraries and bringing them to underserved neighborhoods On Saturday, November 15, more than 650 Black mothers, fathers, and teens from across six western states will gather in Sacramento to build and decorate Little Free Libraries for underserved neighborhoods — a powerful story of youth leadership, community service, and literacy in action. The event is part of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated’s Far West Regional Leadership Conference, themed “Destined to Excel.” Teens will work together to construct and paint libraries that will later be installed across Sacramento, leaving a lasting legacy of learning. At a time when literacy gaps and community connection remain national concerns, Jack and Jill’s Far West Region is showing what “lifting as we climb” looks like — empowering youth to serve, lead, and strengthen their communities.