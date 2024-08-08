Watch CBS News

A family-owned store is celebrating its 3rd anniversary with a great discount!

Superbum turns 3 this month! Located in the heart of East Sacramento, Superbum is a local family-owned and operated store that currently hosts over thirty-five local small Sacramento businesses, fostering a community-driven and very unique shopping experience. To thank the community for its support, the owners are offering 20% off Superbum items when you use code “Cheersto3years” at check out in the shop, this weekend only.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.