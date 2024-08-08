A family-owned store is celebrating its 3rd anniversary with a great discount! Superbum turns 3 this month! Located in the heart of East Sacramento, Superbum is a local family-owned and operated store that currently hosts over thirty-five local small Sacramento businesses, fostering a community-driven and very unique shopping experience. To thank the community for its support, the owners are offering 20% off Superbum items when you use code “Cheersto3years” at check out in the shop, this weekend only.