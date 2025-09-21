49th Annual Historic Home Tour, 9am Preservation Sacramento’s 49th Annual Historic Home Tour is happening TODAY (9/21)! With a mission to highlight the historically significant architecture, timeless design, and beautiful décor of some of Sacramento’s most prized historic homes and buildings, the 2025 Historic Home Tour showcases five historic properties, four of which are coveted Eichler homes, Mid-Century Modern in style, designed by the team of Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, and built by Joseph Eichler in 1955.