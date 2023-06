36th Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exposition Sponsored by Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD - The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) invites the public to a hands-on opportunity to check out and drive the latest electric vehicles in downtown Sacramento at the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exposition (EVS). EVS, an international event held in North America every three years, opens in Sacramento for the first time in its history and its first time in North America since the COVID pandemic.